Zionists seeking to block intl. tie normalization for Iran

Deputy Head of the Moderation and Development Party Mahmoud Vaezi pointed to Iran’s possible move regarding the assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and said that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s moves show that he is extremely struggling to maintain power and intends to save himself from the quagmire he has created in Gaza at any exorbitant cost.

Vaezi pointed out that Iran should give a harsh response to the Zionist regime regarding the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in accordance with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He termed the True Promise Operation as an appropriate response to the Zionist regime and added that the operation was a decisive deterrent response given to the Zionist enemy by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran especially Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Haniyeh and a bodyguard were assassinated by Tel Aviv in the pre-dawn attack on their accommodation in Tehran early on Wednesday.

