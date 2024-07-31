Iran to pursue assassination of Hamas chief with seriousness

Adressing the first cabinet session on Wednesday, the newly-elected Iran's vice president Mohammadreza Aref condemned the assassination of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

"We will pursue this issue with seriousness and strength so that they do not feel that they can strike the Islamic Republic of Iran at the beginning of the mission of the national unity government,"

"Undoubtedly, the resistance front will continue its path and our people and system will not hesitate to help the Islamic resistance and help the oppressed Palestinian nation," Aref said.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

