TV BRICS launches program to show Russia tech discoveries

The series of television programs Laboratorium (from Latin laboratorium – "laboratory") demonstrates the achievements of university and academic science, tells about successful scientific and technological companies, and reveals the image of a modern scientist.



The programme will premiere on 10 July 2024 on TV BRICS. After screening in Russia, the Laboratorium series will be adapted into English, Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish and transferred to TV BRICS media partners in different countries of the world.



The Laboratorium series features 13 episodes of 13 minutes each, each focusing on a unique discovery and the scientist or group of authors behind it. The format of the program involves an accessible explanation of complex developments in simple language and through clear associations. In addition, the project host Lyuba, generated by the neural network, helps to understand the subject.

Laboratorium covers a wide range of topics – promising trends in medical research, new methods of treatment and diagnostics of diseases, drug development, civil unmanned aerial vehicles, intelligent transport systems, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and technologies for sustainable agriculture. The project offers viewers to dive into the history of the discovery, trace the stages of studying the problem at the international level, to understand the significance of the invention of Russian scientists for mankind and world science.

On 10 July 2024, the first episode will talk about a bionic vision system that will help blind people regain the ability to see. The technology was developed by Russian specialists Denis Kuleshov and Andrey Demchinsky.

The Laboratorium cycle was created during the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia and in the year of the Russian Federation's chairmanship in the BRICS alliance, whose priorities include increasing international cooperation in the field of technology transfer, supporting joint high-tech industries, and expanding technological and scientific alliances with different countries. The media project is implemented in accordance with the state program "Scientific and Technological Development of the Russian Federation" with the support of JSC "Popov Radio Corporation".

Source: TV Brics