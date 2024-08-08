Documentary about Iranian calligraphy to premiere in Russia

The work of director Emir Valinejad adds to the library of TV BRICS video content, which includes original films and programmes by foreign producers, including those from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Argentina and Venezuela.



The television premiere of the film "Noqte" will take place on TV BRICS. In Russia, the documentary project will be available for viewing on 12 August 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Moscow time (repeat on 17 August at 15.00 and 21.00 hours). Subsequently, the film will be available in English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese on the TV channel's internet airing on the TV BRICS portal.

Emir Valinejad's film tells about the history and art of Iranian calligraphy, the main element of which is the noqte (dot). The documentary project won the prize of the XXXII International Film Forum "Golden Knight", International Competition VIVA 2020 and became a nominee of the XXI National Award "Laurel Branch".



"The film introduces the viewer to such a genre of fine art as calligraphy. Iranian calligraphy is a special world and a special sacred language that came out of the tradition of transcribing the texts of the Holy Quran, gained immense popularity and became applied in various fields of art such as architecture, painting and miniature. We are honoured that the film "Noqte" will soon be aired on TV BRICS. This is indeed a big event and we hope that the screening of our film will introduce viewers to a beautiful art form and encourage them to learn more about Iranian culture," Emir Valinejad stressed.



The film "Noqte" was made in 2020 with the support of Ibn Sina Islamic Culture Research Foundation, which unites representatives of the scientific and student community studying different aspects of Islamic culture, science, philosophy.



TV BRICS is a 24-hour general-themed television channel for audiences of BRICS+ countries. It is broadcast in Russian throughout the Russian Federation: through digital TV operators, online services for watching TV channels, on-air TV channels, on video hosting sites and social networks. Foreign language broadcasts are available on the respective versions of the TV BRICS information portal. The total reach of TV BRICS is 12 million subscribers.



The TV BRICS channel and the information portal of the same name are the basic platforms for multilateral information exchange between media partners of the TV BRICS International Media Network.



Source: TV BRICS