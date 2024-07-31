  1. Economy
Jul 31, 2024, 1:35 PM

Oil prices jumped in reaction to Hamas leader assassination

Oil prices jumped in reaction to Hamas leader assassination

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – After the announcement of the assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran, Oil prices jumped, with Brent crude climbing 1.5% to just below $80 a barrel.

Haniyeh, a chief negotiator for Hamas and based in Qatar, was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s new president on Tuesday. He was martyred “in a treacherous Zionist airstrike on his residence” in the city, Hamas said in a statement early Wednesday. The media said his bodyguard also died.

Oil prices jumped, with Brent crude climbing 1.5% to just below $80 a barrel as of 12:20 p.m. in Singapore, though it’s still down this week. Gold also rose, Bloomberg reported.

Haniyeh, in his early 60s, was key to the ongoing cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas and his death has the potential to scupper them. 

The US has said in the past week that a deal’s getting closer, even if there’s still plenty to resolve.

Haniyeh’s death follows an Israeli strike on Beirut late Tuesday aiming at a senior Hezbollah commander. 

In April, Israel killed martyred of Haniyeh’s children in an airstrike in Gaza.

SD/

News ID 218718

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News