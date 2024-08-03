  1. Sports
Iran down Bahrain at 2024 Asian U18 Volleyball C'ship

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Iran beat Bahrain 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-14) at the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship, securing a spot in the 2025 Volleyball World Junior Championship.

Iran secured their place in the semifinals after defeating Bahrain at the Isa Sports City Hall C on Friday night.

The national U18 volleyball team of Iran will be competing against Japan in the semifinals on Saturday evening.

In the previous matches of the tournament, Iran defeated Lebanon, the Philippines, and Thailand, but lost to China.

With seven titles out of 13 editions, Iran is the most successful team in the competition.

The 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship is being held in Bahrain from July 28 to August 4, 2024.

