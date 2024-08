China emerged victorious against Iran 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, and 15-10) in the final of the sporting event.

In the previous tournament matches, Iran defeated Lebanon, the Philippines, Thailand, Bahrain, and Japan but lost to China.

With seven titles out of 13 editions, Iran is the most successful team in the competition.

The 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship was held in Bahrain from July 28 to August 4, 2024.

