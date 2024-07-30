Iran crowned champions of 2024 Asian U20 Volleyball

Earlier in the day, Japan defeated Indonesia in the third-place match.

Iran had defeated China, Chinese Taipei, Qatar, Kazakhstan, South Korea and Indonesia in the event.

Iran are the most decorated team in the competitor, winning the gold eight times.

The 2024 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship was the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

The tournament was held in Surabaya, Indonesia from July 23 to 30.

The topflight championship served as the Asia’s qualification tournament for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship and the top four teams advanced to the competition.

MA/TT