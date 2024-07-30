Bagheri Kani calls for Iran, Sudan synergy on Gaza issue

Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hussein Awad, who traveled to Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met and talked with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri.

In this meeting, Bagheri called for the strengthening of consensus and synergy between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sudan regarding the issues affecting the two countries and the Islamic world.

He also called for confronting and condemning the war crimes and genocide of the Zionist regime in Gaza, and supporting and defending the rights of the defenseless people of Palestine.

The Sadani diplomat also expressed his satisfaction with his second visit to Tehran in the last two months, and he emphasized the special efforts of the high-ranking officials of his country to pursue the strengthening and development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as a friendly and important country.

He also expressed his country's full readiness for cooperation and close interaction between the two countries in the international level in mutual support of the two countries.

