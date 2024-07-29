  1. Sports
Iranian rower declares her support for Palestine in Olympics

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – An Iranian female rower carried a flag of Palestine in the Paris Olympics to show her support for the Palestinian people.

Zeinab Norouzi, a member of the rowing team of Iran appeared in the Olympic Games with her show of support for the oppressed Palestinian people with the Iranian -Palestinian solidarity flag.

