Iranian rower declares her support for Palestine in Olympics

Zeinab Norouzi, a member of the rowing team of Iran appeared in the Olympic Games with her show of support for the oppressed Palestinian people with the Iranian -Palestinian solidarity flag.
TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – An Iranian female rower carried a flag of Palestine in the Paris Olympics to show her support for the Palestinian people.
