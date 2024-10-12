Iranian rowers win medals in 2024 Asian Rowing Championships

She crossed the line in a time of 08:02.721 in the lightweight single sculls, Tehran Times reported.

Uzbekistan’s Malika Tagmatova (08:17.538) and Hong Kong Leung Wing Wun (08:21.397) claimed silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Fatemeh Mojallal of Iran won a silver medal in the women’s single sculls, clocking 07:50.701.

China’s Wenxian Zhang won the gold with 07:47.782 and bronze medal went to Hong Kong’s Wing Yan Winne Hung with 07:56.583.

Iran’s Kimia Zareei, Fatemeh Mojallal, Mahsa Javar and Zeinab Norouzi also grabbed a silver medal in the women’s quadruple sculls.

Team Melli finished in second with a time of 06:56.550, followed by China with 06:47.285 and Vietnam with 07:07.390.

The competition is being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan from Oct. 10 to 14.