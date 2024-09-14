Iranian female rower bags gold at 2024 Asian C’ships

Hajihosseini won the gold medal in the final of the U-23 single sculls on Saturday.

The rowers from Hong Kong and Vietnam finished second and third, respectively.

The 2024 Asian Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championships are currently taking place in Shenyang, in northeast China's Liaoning Province from September 11th to 14th.

The event is hosted by the Asian Rowing Federation and jointly organized by the Chinese Rowing Association and the Shenyang Sports Bureau. Teams from 19 countries and regions, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, India, Kuwait, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar are competing in the event.

AMK/IRIB4330620