Russian, Indian, Chinese companies to operate in Iran

The three cyber security companies PT- (Positive Technologies), Acron, and Sangfour respectively from Russia, India and China have accepted the conditions of AFTA Center for Strategic Management to operate in Iran.

Supplying foreign cyber security products and introducing the official domestic legal representative with full powers in Iran is the condition of AFTA.

The three major Russian, Indian, and Chinese cyber security product manufacturing companies will provide managed threat detection and response (MDR) services centrally inside Iran under the supervision of the Presidential Strategic Management Center.

MNA/6177788