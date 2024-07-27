  1. Technology
Jul 27, 2024, 3:41 PM

To provide cybersecurity;

Russian, Indian, Chinese companies to operate in Iran

Russian, Indian, Chinese companies to operate in Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Three foreign major companies will operate in the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide cybersecurity products and systems.

The three cyber security companies PT- (Positive Technologies), Acron, and Sangfour respectively from Russia, India and China have accepted the conditions of AFTA Center for Strategic Management to operate in Iran.

Supplying foreign cyber security products and introducing the official domestic legal representative with full powers in Iran is the condition of AFTA.

The three major Russian, Indian, and Chinese cyber security product manufacturing companies will provide managed threat detection and response (MDR) services centrally inside Iran under the supervision of the Presidential Strategic Management Center.

MNA/6177788

News ID 218442
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News