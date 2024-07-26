Chinese delegation to attend Pezeshkian swearing-in ceremony

The Chinese delegation will convey an importance message on the behalf of the Chinese government to the new Iranian government, the envoy stated.

In his meeting with the Chairman of Iran-China Friendship Association Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the ambassador reiterated that the high-ranking delegation from China will convey an importance message for Iran’s president-elect.

Peiwu pointed to the joint cooperation between Iran, China and Russia within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS group of the emerging economies and termed the trilateral cooperation ‘valuable’.

Chinese government is determined to expand its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields, the envoy added.

For his part, Boroujerdi, who is also a member of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said that Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relations with China and emphasized that his country has a positive outlook for developing relations with China.

He further pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China as two superpowers in West and East Asia.

Turning to the measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in targeting the advanced US drone in the region, he considered the domination of the IRGC’s Navy Force over the American ships passing through the waters of the region and also launch of ‘True Promise Operation’ by firing hundreds of missiles and drones deep in Tel Aviv ‘as sign of authority and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran’ in the international arenas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Boroujerdi pointed to the US excessive demands and Iran’s firm resistance against the US excessive demands and noted that Iran and China share similar views in this regard.

Despite all baseless and unfounded claims leveled against Iran, the US power is declining in the world, he said, adding, “From the economic point of view, China will replace the United States in the very near future and will be turned into the world's first economic power.”

The United States is seeking to hinder China’s development and growth and this issue should be taken into serious consideration by Chinese officials, he added.

The inauguration ceremony of the president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will be held in the Parliament next week on Tuesday afternoon.

