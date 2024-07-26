US armed Israel with 25,000-plus bombs, missiles since Oct. 7

According to the reports, the American arms shipments to the occupied Palestinian territories throughout the war had featured over 20,000 unguided bombs, some 2,600 guided bombs, and 3,000 surgical strike missiles.

The Zionist regime launched the war following the al-Aqsa Storm Operation, a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s Resistance groups against the occupied territories.

Ever since, it has been deploying the US-supplied projectiles against numerous civilian targets.

Earlier this month, the regime’s military radio reported that the Israeli Air Force had dropped a total of eight US-manufactured JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) bombs against the al-Mawasi refugee camp in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, killing and injuring a total of 390 Palestinians.

The war has so far claimed the lives of more than 39,175 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 90,257 others.

Last month, The Washington Post reported that the US had supplied the Israeli regime with over $6.5 billion in military supplies since the beginning of the brutal military onslaught.

The sheer increase comes while Washington’s annual so-called military aid for Tel Aviv stands at around $3.3 billion.

Washington has also used its veto power on several occasions so far to prevent the UN Security Council from issuing a resolution that would call for the implementation of an immediate ceasefire in the war.

MA/Press TV