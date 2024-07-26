Hezbollah opens fire at Israeli planes in Lebanese skies

"Our combatants from air defense units used surface-to-air guided missiles to obstruct enemy planes and force them to leave the airspace of Lebanon," the Resistance group said.

Earlier, the Al Mayadeen television reported that an Israeli fighter jet delivered a strike on Hezbollah’s outpost in southern Lebanon.

Israeli air raids were reported in at least three Lebanese settlements on Thursday.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

The anti-Zionist operations are conducted in support of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and noble Resistance, and in response to the attacks of the Israeli enemy on Lebanon, according to Hezbollah.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/