Another Hezbollah force martyred in Israeli strike

The group identified the combatant as Abbas Hussein Hammoud.

The new fatality brings the total number of Hezbollah forces killed in combat with Israeli forces since October 7, 2023 to 379, according to an Anadolu tally.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese Resistance group amid an exchange of attacks between the two sides, Middle East Monitor reported.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed nearly 39,200 Palestinians since October 7, 2023 and injured over 90,400 more.

Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah carried out new operations against the Zionist regime’s military in northern the occupied lands and territories on Friday morning.

By issuing statements, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced its new attacks on the positions of the Zionist military in the north of the occupied lands.

