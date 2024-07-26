Tehran reacts to anti-Iran Israeli claims in Olympics 2024

Terrorist actions have no place in the logic of Resistance groups, the Iranian mission told Reuters.

The places of the plaintiff and the accused cannot be changed with (spreading) lies and deception, the Iranian mission added.

In a report, Reuters cited a warning by the Israeli regime to France about the possibility of sabotage during the Olympic Games by Iran or Resistance groups.

Leveling anti-Iranian claims, the Israeli regime's foreign minister warned on Thursday in a letter to his French counterpart that there is a possible Iran-backed plan to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympics.

MP/6176647