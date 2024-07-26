  1. Politics
Tehran reacts to anti-Iran Israeli claims in Olympics 2024

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Iran's mission to the United Nations has reacted to the claims made by the criminal regime of Tel Aviv against the Islamic Republic during the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Terrorist actions have no place in the logic of Resistance groups, the Iranian mission told Reuters.

The places of the plaintiff and the accused cannot be changed with (spreading) lies and deception, the Iranian mission added.

In a report, Reuters cited a warning by the Israeli regime to France about the possibility of sabotage during the Olympic Games by Iran or Resistance groups.

Leveling anti-Iranian claims, the Israeli regime's foreign minister warned on Thursday in a letter to his French counterpart that there is a possible Iran-backed plan to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympics.

