Biden, Harris ‘great embarrassment to US’

"Crooked Joe Biden and lying Kamala Harris are a great embarrassment to America - there has never been a time like this!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social network page.

He also called Biden's Wednesday address to the nation on his decision to withdraw from the presidential campaign "barely understandable, and so bad."

On July 22, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her intention to seek nomination as the Democrat candidate for US president at the election in November.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection and supported Harris as a Democrat nominee for US presidential candidate. As follows from Biden’s statement, he plans to address the nation over his decision.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He is expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.

