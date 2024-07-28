Ex-US president Trump leads Harris by 2 points: Polls

Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee last week after President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy and endorsed her.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll showed Trump at 49% and Harris at 47%. The poll was conducted from July 23-25 and involved 1,000 registered voters.

The HarrisX/Forbes online poll of 3,013 registered voters, which was carried out from Monday to Wednesday, produced the same two-point gap, with Trump at 47% and Harris at 45%. The survey also revealed overwhelming support (81%) for Biden’s decision to quit the race, RT reported.

Biden announced that he was ending his reelection campaign on July 21, after weeks of growing concerns among Democrats and party donors over his declining health and ability to defeat Trump in November. Initially defiant, Biden argued that the move was necessary given the high stakes of the election.

The Harris campaign has reported an influx of donations, receiving $81 million in contributions in the 24 hours since Biden’s endorsement. It is expected that the Democrats will officially nominate Harris at the party’s convention next month.

MA/PR