Will Harris follow Biden's footsteps?

The US election will be held on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024. The winner will serve four years in the White House starting from their inauguration on Jan 20.

Kamala Harris will face Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the House after an eventful start to the campaign.

After intense pressure following his disastrous first debate with Trump, Joe Biden pulled out of the race.

Since first Vice President Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential race and 99% of Democrats voted for her as their candidate in the election in a few months, one of the biggest questions is what foreign policy doctrine she will adopt if she wins the elections in November.

The first TV debate between Ms Harris and Trump is due to take place on September 10.

Russia-Ukraine war

Five days before the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Harris warned at the Munich 2022 security conference that if Moscow attacks Kyiv, Washington will inflict an unprecedented economic blow on Russia, while reiterating Biden's position that U.S. forces will not deploy to fight on Ukrainian soil, but they will support every inch of the NATO territory.

Overall, Harris has so far followed Biden's policies on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What about Harris's approach toward China?

Will Harris diplomatically manage the US-China rivalry or intend to win it?

The evidence suggests that Harris may start as a manager but the reality of the strategic environment may persuade her to play a role in this regard.

Zionist regime

As to the Zionist regime's war against the defenseless Gazans, Harris has tried to express sympathy with the Palestinians.

Some analysts have called her reaction to the issue of Palestine a political gesture in the wake of student demonstrations in American campuses in solidarity with Palestinians.

In all, the Democratic presidential candidate will follow in Biden's footsteps if she wins the upcoming race.

MNA