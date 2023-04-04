Extending mandate of special rapporteur null and void

The secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to earlier today's anti-Iran resolution at the UN Human Rights Council and the extension of the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran Javaid Rehman and said "The international community is witnessing the most radical examples of politicizing and instrumental abuse of international mechanisms in relation to the issue of human rights; A process that has reduced the credibility of these mechanisms, especially the Human Rights Council."

Gharibabadi said that the low vote for the resolution extending the rapporteur's mandate indicates different countries' dissatisfaction with politicizing the human rights issue, saying that the low backing that the resolution received came despite all the existing pressures and threats.

"It was once again proven that this resolution was political in nature rather than beinf human rights. And it lacks validity and that the legitimacy and acceptability of the reporting mechanism against Iran has greatly decreased," the Iranian judicial official said.

MNA/IRN85073764