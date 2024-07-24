Tehran reacts to ex-HR rapporteur’s anti-Iran report

Kanaani dismissed Rehman’s report as an attempt by enemies to tarnish the image of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Misusing his international position and continuing his services to the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) in the last days of his term, Rehman followed the agenda of this terrorist group, he said.

It is obvious that his claims lack any legal basis and are completely rejected, he stressed.

He expressed deep regret that Rehman easily abuses the position of the United Nations and spreads false news.

The United Nations authorities, especially the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, have a legal responsibility to prevent abuse and to prepare the ground for the pursuit of the biased goals of an individual or a group against countries, Kanaani said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legal right to protest this wrong process in some human rights institutions, he noted.

The enemies of the Iranian people, who failed to bring the Iranian nation to its knees through terrorism, encouraging cruel economic sanctions and other harmful measures, cannot erase the dark history of their anti-human and terrorist actions even by abusing international institutions and falsifying the truth, he said.

The experiences of the past few decades prove that the enemies of the Iranian nation have been disgraced, and the honorable movement of the Iranian people for the progress and authority of the country continues, he added.

MNA/IRN