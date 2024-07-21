US, Japan to draw up firts joint nuclear defense document

Japan and the United States will sign the first joint document on the expanded deterrence policy, which contains a clause on the United States' determination to protect Japan by various means, including nuclear weapons and identify the opportunities that Washington can use in peacetime and during possible emergencies, Sputnik reported citing Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday.

The joint document will include both countries' stances on the deterrence policy realization.

In this document, various conditions that the United States can take retaliatory action against a third country for the benefit of Japan have been determined.

It is expected that the Japanese and US defense chiefs discuss the possible contents of the document during a meeting in Tokyo in late July, the report also said.

The move comes against the backdrop of the alleged "strengthening of the nuclear threat" from China and Russia, the report added.

In 2010, the Japanese and US governments established the Extended Deterrence Dialogue to discuss ways to sustain and strengthen extended deterrence, and consultative meetings about this issue were held with the presence of foreign policy and defense officials of the two countries.

SD/