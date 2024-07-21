China backs creating Palestinian state with Quds as capital

Cong Peiwu made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian journalists on Sunday at the compound of the Chinese Embassy in the north of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

In response to the question about the Chinese government's stance on the Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip, and whether Beijing has the lowering of the level of relations with the Israeli regime on agenda amid the regime's war on Gaza, the Chinese ambassador to Iran said that, "Regarding the Palestinian issue, the Chinese side has explained its positions on different occasions."

He said that the solution to the Palestinian issue is the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

"Regarding the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, China's position is clear and according to the United Nations resolution, especially the Security Council, a country with Jerusalem (holy Quds) as its capital should be created. Currently, it is important that the resolutions adopted in the Security Council are implemented soon and comprehensively," the Chinese diplomat said.

Stating that the Chinese side plays a constructive role in the Palestinian matter, the ambassador explained that, "We intend to work with the international community to establish peace and implement the resolutions. China and Iran should continue more exchanges and coordination."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Chinese ambassador stressed the need to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, calling on the signatories to the agreement to make up for their failure to abide by the deal and intensify efforts to preserve it.

"China's stance is very clear. It was very difficult to reach an agreement like the JCPOA. The Chinese side thinks that the JCPOA is one of the pillars of the international nuclear non-proliferation system, Therefore, efforts should be made to protect it," Peiwu said.

"The cooperation between China and Iran is a strategic cooperation beyond the economic relations. We have a comprehensive strategic partnership. I am very happy that the cooperation between the two countries has increased on regional and international issues. The two countries can continue their cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS group," he concluded.

KI/6172291