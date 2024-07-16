  1. Politics
Jul 16, 2024, 10:52 PM

Iran dismisses CNN's claim on Trump's attempted assassination

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Iran's mission to the United Nations rejected the CNN's report that leveled accusations against Iran of being involved in Donald Trump's attempted assassination as "baseless" and "politically motivated."

From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Donald Trump is a criminal who should be tried and punished in a court for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani, the late commander of IRGC Quds Force in Iraq in early 2020, the Permanent Mission Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran to the United Nations in New York said on Tuesday after a report by the CNN claimed that the US authorities obtained intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Donald Trump.

Iran has chosen a legal path to hold the former US president to account, the Iran UN mission added in its statement, according to local Iranian media here in Tehran.

