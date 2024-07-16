  1. Iran
Jul 16, 2024, 8:59 AM

Iran, other nations mourn Imam Hussein martyrdom on Ashura

Iran, other nations mourn Imam Hussein martyrdom on Ashura

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian people along with other nations across the world are mourning the martyrdom of the third infallible Imam, Imam Hussein (AS), on Ashura Day of the month of Muharram on Tuesday.

The Day of Ashura- the anniversary of the Battle of Karbala, when the 3rd Shia Imam, Hussein ibn Ali, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred by the forces of Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad - is marked across the world.

The following are the latest about the ceremonies held across the world to mark Ashura Day:

Turkish people mourn Imam Hussein martyrdom

Night before Ashura in Karbala (VIDEO):

The video footage sent by Mehr correspondent shows the night before Ashura Day in the holy city of Karbala in Iraq where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

Saudis in Al Qatif mark Ashura (+VIDEO):

The following video shows people in the Al Qatif in the east of Saudi Arabia holding a Muharram mourning ceremony to mourn the anniversary of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam.

This item is being updated....

News ID 217898

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News