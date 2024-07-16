Iran, other nations mourn Imam Hussein martyrdom on Ashura

The Day of Ashura- the anniversary of the Battle of Karbala, when the 3rd Shia Imam, Hussein ibn Ali, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred by the forces of Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad - is marked across the world.

The following are the latest about the ceremonies held across the world to mark Ashura Day:

Turkish people mourn Imam Hussein martyrdom:

Night before Ashura in Karbala (VIDEO):

The video footage sent by Mehr correspondent shows the night before Ashura Day in the holy city of Karbala in Iraq where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

Saudis in Al Qatif mark Ashura (+VIDEO):

The following video shows people in the Al Qatif in the east of Saudi Arabia holding a Muharram mourning ceremony to mourn the anniversary of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam.

