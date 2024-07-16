  1. Video
Jul 16, 2024, 9:18 AM

Video shows people in S Arabia mark Ashura

Video shows people in S Arabia mark Ashura

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Mourners in Saudi Arabia's Shia-populated Qatif region pay tribute to martyrs of Karbala.

Download 4 MB

   

News ID 217899

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed