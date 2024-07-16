https://en.mehrnews.com/news/217899/ Jul 16, 2024, 9:18 AM News ID 217899 Video Video Jul 16, 2024, 9:18 AM Video shows people in S Arabia mark Ashura TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Mourners in Saudi Arabia's Shia-populated Qatif region pay tribute to martyrs of Karbala. Download 4 MB News ID 217899 کپی شد Related News Ashura aims to fight for every universal righteous cause Iran, other nations mourn Imam Hussein martyrdom on Ashura VIDEO: Night before Ashura in Karbala Iran urges Muslims to counter Israeli cruelty on Tasu’a Iran mourns martyrdom of for Abbas (AS) at Karbala battle Tasu’a; Day of loyalty, resistance in Shia history Tags Saudi Arabia Qatif Mourning Ceremony Muharram 2024
Your Comment