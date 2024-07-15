Iranians marking Hazrat Abbas martyrdom on Tasu'a

Tasu'a is known as the day of loyalty and resistance, which was devoted to Abbas Ibn Ali, Imam Hussein's half-brother, in deference to his sacrifices in the battle of Karbala.

Tasu’a is the ninth day of Muharram, one of the important days for Shia Muslims which is related to the event of Karbala, dating back to the year 61 Hejira.

The Day of Tasu'a is the last day Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions spent the night on and that day is remembered with the “Eve of Ashura”.

Tasu’a is associated with Imam Hussein’s half-brother, Abolfazl al-Abbas, who fought alongside the Imam against the army of Yazid. Abolfazl is highly revered among Muslims as a symbol of loyalty.

On the day of Tasu'a and the night before the holy occasion, Iranians from across the country engage in mourning ceremonies and giving out charity.

Marking Tasu'a in Arak

