Iran condemns US designation of Cuba as terrorism sponsor

Nasser Kan'ani called the US action a violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including the principles of the equality of sovereign equality, the immunity of governments, and the prohibition of interference in the internal affairs of other governments.

He added that the unilateral approaches of certain countries, above all the US government, in setting precedents and creating such one-sided lists arise from the political, opportunistic, and bullying stances.

He further noted that unilateral actions are in contradiction with the accepted international norms and have undermined the basis of regional and international peace and security.

He continued that Iran as one of the victims of the wrong policy of the US government expresses its solidarity with the Cuban government and people, declaring its strong support for the efforts of the Cuban government to confront the US illegal action and holds Washington accountable.

