Iran strongly slams Israel's "brutal act" in Gaza

"The Zionists have once again shown that they do see any limits to their atrocities towards the defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip," Nasser Kan'ani said in a statement on Saturday to lambast the Zionist regime's bombardment in Al-Mawasi camp in Khan Yunis that killed more than 71 people and injured over 284 others on Saturday.

The Iranian spokesman further added that the deadly "savage" attack was in continuation of the Israeli criminal regime's atrocities that come amid the international community's scilence.

"But they [Zionists] should know that insisting on continuing this path will not yield any results but wider global hatred towards the Zionist apartheid regime and the acceleration of their destruction," Kan'ani further said.

MNA