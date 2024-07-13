China says to respond in kind to US restrictions unless

The senior Russian diplomat made the remarks in an interview with TASS, commenting on new US restrictions against Chinese officials imposed under the guise of human rights.

According to him, the restrictions announced by the US Department of State "seriously violate international law and basic norms governing international relations."

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it," the diplomat emphasized, adding that "Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, and no foreign country has the right to interfere in them."

According to the Chinese embassy spokesperson, Beijing "urges the US to stop smears against China" and "lift its illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese officials." "If the US refuses to change course, China will not flinch and will respond in kind," he noted.

The Chinese diplomat pointed to social stability in the Xinjiang autonomous region where "people of all ethnic groups" "enjoy freedom of religious belief in accordance with the law, and the languages and cultures of ethnic minorities, including the Uyghur, are protected and passed on." In addition, Liu highlighted " vigorous economic development, social harmony and stability" in Tibet. He also stressed that "since the implementation of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance in Hong Kong, social stability and development" have been restored there, "and freedom of the press and speech in Hong Kong have been better protected."

Meanwhile, in the Chinese diplomat’s words, "the so-called ‘transnational repression’ was invented by the US side through fabricating and piecing together ‘evidence’ to prosecute public security officers and other Chinese government officials." "China is firmly opposed to this," he added.

On Friday, the US Department of State announced visa restrictions against the Chinese officials who Washington claims are involved "in repression of marginalized religious and ethnic communities" in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Tibet, as well as in "transnational repression around the world.".

MP/PR