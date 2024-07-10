  1. Politics
Jul 10, 2024, 11:35 AM

Iran envoy meets Turkey's top security official

Iran envoy meets Turkey's top security official

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) –  Iran's Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh met and held talks with Seyfullah Hacımüftüoğlu, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Turkey.

In this meeting, the parties discussed bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

The parties emphasized that there are many capacities for the development of cooperation between the two countries and we can create new opportunities for cooperation.

Also, in this meeting, the importance of cooperation between the countries of the region to establish and maintain peace and stability within the framework of the existing mechanisms and the continuation of meetings.

and discussions between the officials of the two countries at different levels was emphasized.

MNA/ISN

News ID 217628
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News