Iran envoy meets Turkey's top security official

In this meeting, the parties discussed bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

The parties emphasized that there are many capacities for the development of cooperation between the two countries and we can create new opportunities for cooperation.

Also, in this meeting, the importance of cooperation between the countries of the region to establish and maintain peace and stability within the framework of the existing mechanisms and the continuation of meetings.

and discussions between the officials of the two countries at different levels was emphasized.

