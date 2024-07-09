  1. Politics
Jul 9, 2024, 1:50 PM

Croatian president congratulates new Iranian president-elect

Croatian president congratulates new Iranian president-elect

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has issued a congratulatory statement to Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in the presidential elections of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"In the coming future, we will witness the strengthening of bilateral relations and long-term cooperation between the two countries," Croatian President said.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.  

MNA/6161934

News ID 217555
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News