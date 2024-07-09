  1. Politics
Pezeshkian, Assad confer on expansion of Iran-Syria ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Preside-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening.

During the telephone conversation, bilateral relations between the two countries and the horizon of expanding and strengthening relations in all fields were discussed and exchanged views on.

Syrian president, for his part, emphasized that the amicable relations between Tehran and Damascus are based on mutual loyalty and principles and they derive their importance from the resistance against a hegemony in a troubled region that has been the target of colonial historical greed.

Iran’s president-elect, in turn, stressed his country’s support for Syria and the resistance, strengthening bilateral relations and implementing the agreements between the two countries in line with the interests of the two nations.

