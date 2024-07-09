Iraq eager to enhance coop. with Iran in all fields: PM

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, Iraqi prime minister congratulated him over his victory in Iran’s presidential election runoff and emphasized that Iraq is very optimistic about the expansion of bilateral cooperation at the regional and international levels with Iran in the new term.

He described the policy adopted by Iran’s president-elect for the development of relations with neighbors' in favor of the nation of Iran and region' and added that Iraqi government attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields.

Al-Sudani expressed hope that the two countries will witness further strengthening and deepening of relations between the two countries during the new Iranian administration.

Iran’s president-elect, for his part, thanked al-Sudani for his congratulatory call and emphasized Iran's desire to expand cooperation and boost bilateral relations in many fields, in a way that would enhance the stability of the two countries and the region.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the two countries will witness the better organizing Arbaeen procession in cooperation and collaboration between the officials of the two countries.

Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian will assume office within a month after being sworn-in in the parliament and forming a cabinet.

