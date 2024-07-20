"We repelled five attacks by formations of the 57th mechanized, 92nd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Vostok special operations forces, and the Kraken Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine," TASS reported, citing Yaroslav Yakimkin, a senior officer of the group’s press center.

According to him, the group's units defeated the manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades.

He further noted that the enemy lost up to 255 military personnel, 6 pickup trucks, the Akatsiya self-propelled gun, and the Enclave-N electronic warfare station in just one day.

