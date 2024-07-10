The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that its army destroyed a robotic platform and a Starlink satellite station of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, by dropping bombs.

The Russian Armed Forces targeted the meeting place of the Command Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with precision weapons, and the attack was successful in achieving its objective.

Moscow stated that Kyiv has lost over 420 military personnel, 2 D-30 howitzers, and a Rapier anti-tank weapon in the operational area.

The statement also noted that the northern units of the Russian forces repelled 9 counterattacks, with the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this axis reaching 310 soldiers.

