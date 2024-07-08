Support for Lebanese resistance to continue with might

The president-elect of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in a letter to Hezbollah's leader on Monday that Iran will continue its support for the Axis of Resistance "with strength".

"The Islamic Republic has always supported the resistance against the illegitimate Zionist regime," Pezeshkian said, adding that "The support of the resistance has roots in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini and the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and it will continue with strength."

"I am sure that the resistance movements in the region will not allow the [Zionist] regime to continue its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations of the region," the Iranian president-elect said.

At the end of his letter, Pezeshkian thanked the Hezbollah leader for his congratulations on his (Pezeshkian) victory in Iran's elections, further wishing well-being and progress for the Lebanese Mujahideen."

