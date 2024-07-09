Former Nasrallah bodyguard martyred in Israeli strike

According to local media in Lebanon, LBC, the former bodyguard of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh, was martyred after an Israeli strike targeted his car on the Damascus-Beirut road near the Yafour checkpoint in As'Saboura.

The resistance movement in Lebanon, Hezbollah has not confirmed his death by the time this report was published.

Hezbollah announced that one of its fighters named Yasser Nimr Qarnabsh was martyred in the new Israeli regime's aggression, who seems to be a different person.

