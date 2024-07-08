Iran attaches great importance to relations with Russia

The Kremlin announced in a statement that both the presidents of Iran and Russia expressed their readiness to work closely to develop mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

According to local Iranian media, Putin called the president-elect of Iran and congratulated him again on his victory in Iran's elections.

Stating that relations between Iran and Russia are at their apex, the President of Russia expressed hope that those relations will continue during the presidency of Pezeshkian and with the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries during the late president Ebrahim Raeisi.

Vladimir Putin also referred to the expanding cooperation between Iran and Russia, especially in the energy and transportation fields, stressing Russia's readiness to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Russian Kazan. The Russian president invited Pezeshkian to take part at the Kazan meeting.

Expressing gratitude for the warm and amicable congratulatory message from the Russian President, Pezeshkian, for his part, said that, "We attach great importance to the relations with the friendly and neighboring country Russia and we will undoubtedly strengthen these relations."

KI