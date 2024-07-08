Diplomatic channel with US 'open': FM Spox.

“We use all diplomatic capacities to realize the rights of the nation,” Nasser Kan’ani told reporters at his weekly press conference on Monday.

He said Iran is pursuing a rational foreign policy based on interaction with different countries while observing the dignity of the country and the nation, focusing on its good neighborliness policy, and using multilateral capacities.

He added that Iran’s accession to multilateral mechanisms with different countries will boost the country’s power in diplomatic negotiations.

Iran is currently in a good situation and the next administration will also make use of these achievements to realize national interests, he emphasized.

Kan’ani said the noble Iranian nation’s participation in the recently-held presidential election was “another golden page” in the history of the Islamic Revolution.

Some 50 days after the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran managed to hold the crucial 14th presidential election thanks to the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, precise planning of the current administration, the responsible role of the candidates, and the massive turnout of people, he noted.

He added that holding two elections in two consecutive weeks after Raeisi’s martyrdom and the high turnout of Iranians attest to the fact that “religious democracy” has been institutionalized in Iran.

He emphasized that the administration of president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will use Iran’s power to remove sanctions imposed on the country.

Pezeshkian emerged victorious in the second round of the presidential vote on July 5.

He garnered more than 16 million votes against ex-nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, who secured upwards of 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, with the voter turnout standing at almost 50 percent.

Kan’ani reiterated Iran’s resolve to use its utmost capacities to realize the nation’s interests.

The spokesman further described Iranian expatriates as an asset and said the participation of more than 20% of these citizens in the runoff election showed their determination to play a role in the country’s diplomatic affairs despite some problems.

He criticized Canada for depriving Iranian expatriates of their right to cast votes in the presidential election despite all its claims to defend democracy, saying, “The world public opinion will make a judgment.”

'Any aggression against Lebanon will lead to more tension, unrest'

In response to a comment on Iran's direct response in case of an Israeli attack on Hezbollah, the spokesperson said, "Any aggression against Lebanon will lead to escalation of tension and unrest in the region."

"Adventurous actions of the Zionists can affect the region and the world. Lebanon is powerful enough to defend its security. Iran considers supporting Lebanon a principle and will do this at the at the right time," Kan’ani said.

