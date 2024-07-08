  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 8, 2024, 9:01 AM

Counter-terrorism officer killed in Karachi terrorist attack

Counter-terrorism officer killed in Karachi terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officer was killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, police officials said.

CTD Deputy Inspector General Asif Aijaz Shaikh told the press on Sunday that unknown terrorists riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets at a senior CTD officer when he was visiting his friend in the Karimabad area of Karachi, critically injuring him and a security guard, reports Xinhua news agency.

The injured CTD officer succumbed to his injuries on the way to a nearby hospital, said the official, adding that the attackers promptly fled the scene.

Police said that it was a targeted attack on the CTD personnel, and the attackers opened fire after he came out of his bullet-proof vehicle.

MP/PR

News ID 217464

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News