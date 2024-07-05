Iran’s acting pres. suggests discussing SCO single currency

"Beefing up the economic cooperation between member states may become one of the major steps aimed at strengthening the SCO’ role globally and in the region. This includes expansion of the use of national currencies or [the creation] of common currency based on groundbreaking technologies, which is of the utmost interest and a serious cause for discussion," he said at a meeting in ‘SCO plus’ format, according to TASS.

Tehran views the SCO as a major instrument for increasing the factor of multilateralization in the region and it is committed to expansion of agreements for "strengthening the strategic regional cooperation with the SCO’s central role," Mokhber said.