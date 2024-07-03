Russia, China maintain coop. in all fields: Kremlin spox.

"Our trade and economic relations with China are well-developed and our trade has reached a high level, exceeding $200 billion," Dmitry Peskov pointed out.

"There are some issues but such a wide range [of relations] is impossible without problems," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

"However, we address all the issues quite successfully, maintaining dialogue. We work in numerous task forces and joint commissions, and this work will continue," he added.

"That said, we maintain cooperation with China in all fields, including sensitive areas," Peskov said.

Commenting on a Bloomberg report that China and Russia are allegedly cooperating in developing military drones, the spokesman said that "this is not the first report of this kind; there have been a lot of stories like this, not only from Bloomberg." "We don’t react to them," the Kremlin spokesman added.

