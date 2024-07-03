Iran’s Mokhber to visit Kazakhstan for SCO summit: Govt. spox

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi stated that Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit will be held in the Kazakh capital of Astana. He described the Astana summit as in line with foreign policy adopted by late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

On Tuesday, Russian President’s Aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet and hold talks with Iran’s Acting President in Kazakh capital of Astana on Thursday July 04 to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

The summit of leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be held in Kazakh capital of Astana on Wednesday and Thursday July 3-4.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defense organization established by China and Russia in 2001.

