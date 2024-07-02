Chinese, Russia troops hold joint drill against terrorism

The exercise was held in a river area near the Heilongjiang bridge – linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk with the Chinese city of Heihe – on June 25, the official PLA Daily reported on Tuesday.

It was the neighbouring countries’ first joint anti-terrorism exercise since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

The drill came just days after terror attacks in Russia’s southern Dagestan region on June 23, in which at least 22 people were killed in shootings at two synagogues, two Orthodox churches and a police post.

In March, more than 140 people were killed in an assault on a Moscow concert hall – the deadliest terror attack in Russia for almost two decades. Islamic State claimed responsibility, but Moscow has tried to link Ukraine to the attack – claims denied by Ukrainian officials.

Last week’s joint drill simulated “terrorists attempting to cross the border” to carry out attacks, the PLA Daily report said.

Chinese and Russian troops used air reconnaissance, maritime interception and ambushes on land to block and seize the terrorists during the exercise.

The focus was on boosting intelligence sharing and operational coordination and the exercise showed the “firm determination” of both militaries to take effective measures to combat all forms of terrorism, separatism and extremism while jointly securing their border areas, according to the report.

