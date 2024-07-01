Israel fears Ansarullah's expanding influence in N Africa

The Israeli i24NEWS news television channel, citing exclusive details authorized for release by Israeli security services, reported that Ansarullah is expanding its operations into areas in North Africa, Sudan, Egypt, and Morocco. The alleged expansion is being conducted “with the intention to target Israel from these regions.”

According to Press TV, the news outlet added that the Tel Aviv regime is making attempts to transfer weapons and military forces to these areas.

“The horror scenario is that of a missile falling into the Mediterranean Sea, which would be a catastrophe,” an unnamed source familiar with the matter told i24NEWS.

“The threat is not confined to Eilat and the Red Sea; it is right here, off the Israeli coast,” the source continued.

The report comes as Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 37,877 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 86,969 others, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

The occupying entity has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

Ansarullah’s attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

