Yemen strikes commercial vessel, US carrier Eisenhower

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a video statement on Saturday that the forces had targeted Transworld Navigator bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea with a number of ballistic missiles, Press TV reported.

He stressed that the maritime operation was carried out after its owner violated the Yemeni armed forces’ embargo on the Israeli regime.

The Yemeni army’s spokesman further noted that the country’s naval units had also attacked the Eisenhower in the northern sector of the Red Sea with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles.

He stressed that the operation achieved its objectives successfully.

Saree noted that Yemeni naval units will continue their strikes in support of and in solidarity with Palestinians until the devastating Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip comes to an end, and the tight blockade on the coastal territory is lifted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target any hostile foreign military vessel in the Red and Arabian seas in response to attacks on our homeland and in defense of our beloved nation, he emphasized.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Israel has killed nearly 37,600 people and wounded over 85,900 individuals in Gaza since October.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

MNA