US Supreme Court ruling on Trump immunity looms

Even if the ruling is likely to reject Trump's claim he should enjoy absolute immunity, the decision will be key in whether his trial for conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss can go ahead before this year's election, in which he is the Republican candidate, AFP reported.

Trump's original trial date in the election case had been for March 4, well before his November rematch with President Joe Biden.

But the Supreme Court -- dominated by conservatives, including the three appointed by Trump during his term in office -- agreed in February to hear his argument for presidential immunity, putting the case on hold while they considered the matter in April.

That means the trial has already been considerably delayed.

The court is unlikely to rule that Trump has complete immunity. During the April arguments, the justices appeared largely skeptical of his claims, with some questioning whether it meant a president could "commit crimes with abandon."

Facing four criminal cases, Trump has been doing everything in his power to delay the trials at least until after the election.

SD/PR